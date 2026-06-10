Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime Acquires 10,500 Shares

Key Points Immunome director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 10,500 shares on June 5 at an average price of $19.45, spending about $204,225. After the purchase, he owned 43,415 shares, a 31.9% increase in his stake.

bought 10,500 shares on June 5 at an average price of $19.45, spending about $204,225. After the purchase, he owned 43,415 shares, a 31.9% increase in his stake. Bienaime has been buying Immunome shares repeatedly in recent months, including 5,000 shares on May 15 and 1,000 shares on March 11, signaling ongoing insider confidence.

in recent months, including 5,000 shares on May 15 and 1,000 shares on March 11, signaling ongoing insider confidence. The company recently beat earnings expectations for the quarter, while Wall Street analysts remain mostly positive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.17.

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $204,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $844,421.75. This represents a 31.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 5,000 shares of Immunome stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 1,000 shares of Immunome stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $21,550.00.

Immunome Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.04. Immunome, Inc. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $27.65.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Immunome from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Immunome from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Immunome from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immunome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Immunome

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Immunome by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,421,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunome by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,038,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,788 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Immunome by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,685,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Immunome by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,868,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Immunome by 8,659.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,855,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,144 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome's approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company's lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

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