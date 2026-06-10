Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM) Major Shareholder Adam Katz 2012 Revocable Trust Purchases 21,512 Shares

Key Points Major shareholder Adam Katz 2012 Revocable Trust bought 21,512 shares of Intelligent Protection Management at $1.80 each, a transaction worth about $38,722. The purchase increased its stake by 2.30% to 958,540 shares.

bought 21,512 shares of Intelligent Protection Management at $1.80 each, a transaction worth about $38,722. The purchase increased its stake by 2.30% to 958,540 shares. The trust also made several recent buys on April 8, 9, and 10, adding more shares at around $1.79 to $1.80 per share. Together, the insider activity points to continued accumulation of IPM stock.

Intelligent Protection Management stock was up 0.6% and last traded at $1.81, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company recently reported a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.35 million.

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM - Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam Katz 2012 Revocable Trust bought 21,512 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $38,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 958,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,725,372. The trade was a 2.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Adam Katz 2012 Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 10th, Adam Katz 2012 Revocable Trust bought 19,309 shares of Intelligent Protection Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $34,563.11.

On Thursday, April 9th, Adam Katz 2012 Revocable Trust bought 2,200 shares of Intelligent Protection Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $3,938.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Adam Katz 2012 Revocable Trust bought 19,951 shares of Intelligent Protection Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $35,911.80.

Intelligent Protection Management Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:IPM opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Intelligent Protection Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $16.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter. Intelligent Protection Management had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 14.01%.

Institutional Trading of Intelligent Protection Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Protection Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Protection Management in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Intelligent Protection Management by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intelligent Protection Management

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. engages in the development of communications software to enhance security and privacy solutions for multimedia communication and data transmission. Its solutions include blockchain strategy consulting, blockchain implementation, white label video solutions, and technology licensing. The firm's product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog. The company was founded by Clifford Lerner and Darrell Lerner on July 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

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