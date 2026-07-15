Insider Selling: Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) CEO Sells $2,473,680.00 in Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) CEO John Quisel sold 33,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $2,473,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 226,064 shares in the company, valued at $16,945,757.44. This represents a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of IRON opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.00 and a current ratio of 24.00. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $99.50.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,798 shares of the company's stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Disc Medicine by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 5.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,903 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company's stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Disc Medicine from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Disc Medicine

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company's pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

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