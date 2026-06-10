David Carter Sells 4,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) insider David Carter sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,642.72. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 330.53 and a beta of 1.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $134.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.08%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Key Headlines Impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Vision Retirement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 288.2% in the 1st quarter. Vision Retirement LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company's stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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