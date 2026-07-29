Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE) Major Shareholder Sells $346,943.82 in Stock

Key Points 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,297 shares of Ethos Technologies Class A stock at an average price of $19.06, generating approximately $1.21 million. The major shareholder has also reported several other sales recently.

of Ethos Technologies Class A stock at an average price of $19.06, generating approximately $1.21 million. The major shareholder has also reported several other sales recently. LIFE opened at $18.80, with a market capitalization of about $1.18 billion and a 52-week range of $9.45 to $32.50. The company most recently reported quarterly revenue of $110.08 million and EPS of $0.42.

Analyst sentiment remains a “Moderate Buy”, with three Buy ratings and one Sell rating and an average price target of $25.67, despite some recent downgrades.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 18,386 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $346,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 20,534 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $383,575.12.

On Friday, July 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 23,417 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $442,112.96.

On Thursday, July 23rd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,297 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $1,206,440.82.

On Friday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25.

On Thursday, May 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 60,077 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,382,371.77.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Trading Down 3.5%

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25. Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.08 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIFE shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock

About Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock

Ethos Technologies Inc operates a technology-driven, direct-to-consumer platform for the distribution of life insurance products. Through its digital underwriting, data analytics, and proprietary technology, it enables consumers to explore, compare, and purchase life insurance policies online. The platform serves consumers, agents, and insurance carriers, and supports the application and policy issuance process through an online interface. The company works with insurance carriers to offer life insurance products in the United States through digital channels and independent agents.

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