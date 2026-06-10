Alexandra Luster Sells 1,993 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Lincoln Educational Services SVP Alexandra Luster sold 1,993 shares on June 5 at an average price of $50.11, totaling about $99,869. After the transaction, she still held 100,363 shares.

Lincoln Educational Services SVP Alexandra Luster sold 1,993 shares on June 5 at an average price of $50.11, totaling about $99,869. After the transaction, she still held 100,363 shares. Strong quarterly results: The company reported Q1 earnings of $0.14 per share, beating estimates of $0.04, while revenue of $143.96 million also came in above expectations.

The company reported Q1 earnings of $0.14 per share, beating estimates of $0.04, while revenue of $143.96 million also came in above expectations. Analyst sentiment remains positive: The stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target price of $54.17, and several firms recently reaffirmed or raised their price targets.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) SVP Alexandra Luster sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $99,869.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 100,363 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,189.93. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 383.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LINC shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LINC

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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