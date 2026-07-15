Insider Selling: Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Sells $562,283.13 in Stock

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) insider Jason Adair sold 7,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $562,283.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 217,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,526,680.26. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jason Adair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Jason Adair sold 688 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $28,655.20.

Liquidia Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. Liquidia Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 546.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.44 million. Liquidia had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 46.82%. The company's revenue was up 4187.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,216 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Liquidia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Liquidia

Liquidia News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Liquidia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary notes that Liquidia’s Yutrepia has had a strong commercial debut, suggesting early traction in its pulmonary arterial hypertension market opportunity. Can LQDA's Yutrepia Drive Growth in the Competitive PAH Market?

Recent commentary notes that Liquidia’s Yutrepia has had a strong commercial debut, suggesting early traction in its pulmonary arterial hypertension market opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: An investor letter from Laughing Water Capital mentioned Liquidia in a broader portfolio update, but did not provide a clear company-specific catalyst. Here’s Laughing Water Capital’s Updates on Liquidia Corp. (LQDA)

An investor letter from Laughing Water Capital mentioned Liquidia in a broader portfolio update, but did not provide a clear company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders, including the CEO, CFO, general counsel, and other executives, sold shares on July 13 in pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions tied to tax withholding from vesting equity awards. While these sales were planned and not necessarily a bearish signal, the size and breadth of the sales may still pressure investor sentiment. SEC filing - Roger Jeffs sale

About Liquidia

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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