Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Director Sells $286,061.80 in Stock

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) Director Stephen Bloch sold 3,596 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $286,061.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 776,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,768,745.35. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liquidia Trading Up 2.8%

Liquidia stock opened at $86.82 on Wednesday. Liquidia Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 620.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. Liquidia had a return on equity of 46.82% and a net margin of 7.74%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4187.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,176 shares of the company's stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,411 shares of the company's stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liquidia by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,888 shares of the company's stock worth $138,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,671 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Liquidia this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Liquidia from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liquidia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Liquidia

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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