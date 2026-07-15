Insider Selling: Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Director Sells 18,282 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) Director Abhijit Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,192,570. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Lam Research Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $346.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50. The stock's 50-day moving average is $337.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.51. The stock has a market cap of $432.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 19.5% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $26,489,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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