Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Insider Purchases $170,750.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Medline insider Jessi Corcoran bought 5,000 shares at an average price of $34.15, totaling $170,750. The purchase was disclosed in an SEC filing and may signal internal confidence.

Medline insider Jessi Corcoran bought 5,000 shares at an average price of $34.15, totaling $170,750. The purchase was disclosed in an SEC filing and may signal internal confidence. Company performance: Medline recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.33, topping estimates of $0.29, on revenue of $7.35 billion. Revenue rose 10.7% year over year.

Medline recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.33, topping estimates of $0.29, on revenue of $7.35 billion. Revenue rose 10.7% year over year. Wall Street view: Analysts remain generally constructive, with an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.54. Several firms recently raised targets, though Barclays reportedly cut its target on margin concerns.

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Get Free Report) insider Jessi Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Medline Trading Up 6.5%

NASDAQ:MDLN opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Medline has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $41.18.

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter. The company's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medline will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Medline from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Leerink Partners set a $56.00 price objective on Medline in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medline from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Medline from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Medline from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Medline

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Key Stories Impacting Medline

Here are the key news stories impacting Medline this week:

About Medline

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply‑chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

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