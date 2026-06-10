Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Sells $469,100.00 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $469,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,010.16. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Bjerkholt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Eric Bjerkholt sold 7,287 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $670,258.26.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $95.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.70. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $114.99.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($13.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($12.68). The company had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.21 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MIRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $136.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIRM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,532 shares of the company's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,945,813 shares of the company's stock worth $641,764,000 after buying an additional 880,505 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,476 shares of the company's stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 811,294 shares of the company's stock worth $74,947,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company's primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

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