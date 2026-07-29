Kristian Reich Sells 43,700 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Kristian Reich sold 43,700 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares at an average price of $20.09, generating $877,933. The transaction, conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, reduced his ownership by 1.56% to 2.76 million shares.

Kristian Reich sold 43,700 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares at an average price of $20.09, generating $877,933. The transaction, conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, reduced his ownership by 1.56% to 2.76 million shares. Reich has also sold 50,000 shares in each of three recent transactions, bringing the value of his reported sales to approximately $3.8 million since June 15.

Analyst sentiment is mixed: the consensus rating is “Hold” with a $24.21 price target, despite several “Buy” ratings and targets ranging from $29 to $45. MLTX recently traded at $18.71, while the company reported a quarterly loss of $0.98 per share.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Get Free Report) insider Kristian Reich sold 43,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $877,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,764,746 shares in the company, valued at $55,543,747.14. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kristian Reich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Kristian Reich sold 50,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,001,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Kristian Reich sold 50,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $971,500.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Kristian Reich sold 50,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $944,500.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MLTX opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.60 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.04. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,355,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,260 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18,782.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,095,988 shares of the company's stock worth $27,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,888 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,065,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 413.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,708,328 shares of the company's stock worth $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,367 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,180,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLTX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Read Our Latest Report on MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

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