Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) CAO Sells $43,839.36 in Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 354 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $43,839.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,122.56. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jeanine Montgomery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Jeanine Montgomery sold 470 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $65,015.10.

On Thursday, March 12th, Jeanine Montgomery sold 260 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $35,685.00.

Strategy Price Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $117.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The business's fifty day moving average is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average is $153.01. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($16.49) earnings per share. Strategy's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy restarted Bitcoin purchases, buying 1,550 BTC for roughly $101 million after selling a small amount the prior week, which reassured investors that the company is still committed to growing its Bitcoin holdings. Strategy (MSTR) Restarts Bitcoin Purchases After Selling, Buys 1,550 BTC for $101 Million

Strategy restarted Bitcoin purchases, buying 1,550 BTC for roughly $101 million after selling a small amount the prior week, which reassured investors that the company is still committed to growing its Bitcoin holdings. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved changes to preferred dividends, helping support Strategy’s funding structure and easing concerns about how the company will manage payouts while continuing to accumulate Bitcoin. Strategy Shareholders Approve Changes to Preferred Dividends

Shareholders approved changes to preferred dividends, helping support Strategy’s funding structure and easing concerns about how the company will manage payouts while continuing to accumulate Bitcoin. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentaries said the renewed buying and large Bitcoin treasury could support a rebound in MSTR if Bitcoin stabilizes, with some analysts arguing the latest purchase restores confidence after the selloff. Analyst predicts 214% surge for battered stock

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Texas Capital raised Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.93.

Get Our Latest Report on MSTR

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

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