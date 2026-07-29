Insider Selling: Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Insider Sells $627,075.81 in Stock

Key Points Nasdaq insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 11,010 shares for approximately $1.03 million at an average price of $93.96, reducing their ownership by 4.85% to 216,011 shares. Griggs also sold 6,777 shares the previous week for about $627,000.

for approximately $1.03 million at an average price of $93.96, reducing their ownership by 4.85% to 216,011 shares. Griggs also sold 6,777 shares the previous week for about $627,000. Nasdaq reported quarterly EPS of $1.07 , beating estimates of $0.98, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $2.53 billion. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, equal to a 1.3% yield.

, beating estimates of $0.98, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $2.53 billion. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, equal to a 1.3% yield. Analysts remain broadly positive, with the stock carrying an average “Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $109.73, compared with its reported opening price of $95.96.

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,777 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $627,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 227,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,006,253.13. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pc Nelson Griggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 11,010 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $1,034,499.60.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.55 and a 1 year high of $101.79. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $110.00 price objective on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $113.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $109.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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