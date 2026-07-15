William J.G. Griffith Buys 64,771 Shares of Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Stock

Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) Director William J.G. Griffith bought 64,771 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $804,455.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 916,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,385,289.80. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William J.G. Griffith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, William J.G. Griffith purchased 241,628 shares of Netskope stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,962,359.28.

On Wednesday, July 8th, William J.G. Griffith acquired 610,291 shares of Netskope stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $7,213,639.62.

Netskope Stock Performance

Netskope stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.35. Netskope Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Netskope has set its Q2 2027 guidance at -0.070--0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.180--0.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netskope Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Netskope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Netskope from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Netskope from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Netskope from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netskope from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netskope currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.11.

View Our Latest Report on NTSK

Netskope News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netskope this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director William J. G. Griffith bought 241,628 shares on July 10 at $12.26 per share, a $3.0 million purchase that raised his stake by 39.6%, signaling strong insider confidence. SEC filing

Director William J. G. Griffith bought 241,628 shares on July 10 at $12.26 per share, a $3.0 million purchase that raised his stake by 39.6%, signaling strong insider confidence. Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Viii also bought 241,628 shares on July 10 for $3.0 million, a notable increase in ownership that may be viewed as a bullish vote of confidence. SEC filing

Major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Viii also bought 241,628 shares on July 10 for $3.0 million, a notable increase in ownership that may be viewed as a bullish vote of confidence. Positive Sentiment: Griffith added another 64,771 shares on July 13 at $12.42 per share, bringing his ownership up by 7.6% and reinforcing the insider-buying trend. SEC filing

Griffith added another 64,771 shares on July 13 at $12.42 per share, bringing his ownership up by 7.6% and reinforcing the insider-buying trend. Positive Sentiment: Iconiq Strategic Partners Viii bought an additional 64,771 shares on July 13 at $12.42 per share, further boosting sentiment around the stock. SEC filing

Iconiq Strategic Partners Viii bought an additional 64,771 shares on July 13 at $12.42 per share, further boosting sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Netskope saw unusual options activity, with call-option volume rising to 4,158 contracts, about 83% above the average daily level, which can signal speculative bullish positioning.

Netskope saw unusual options activity, with call-option volume rising to 4,158 contracts, about 83% above the average daily level, which can signal speculative bullish positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles highlighting the insider purchases may be adding to investor attention, but they largely repeat the same transaction details. Article

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netskope

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,506,261,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netskope in the 3rd quarter worth $312,104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netskope by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,708 shares of the company's stock worth $93,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,857 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Netskope by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,561,508 shares of the company's stock worth $62,469,000 after purchasing an additional 373,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netskope by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,556,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,383,000 after purchasing an additional 456,321 shares in the last quarter.

About Netskope

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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