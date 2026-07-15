BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) CEO John Oyler Sells 11,698 Shares of Stock

BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 11,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.34, for a total transaction of $3,489,981.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,489,981.32. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, John Oyler sold 48,520 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.35, for a total transaction of $14,767,062.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, John Oyler sold 145,861 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total transaction of $44,626,172.95.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, John Oyler sold 3,410 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $933,589.80.

On Tuesday, June 16th, John Oyler sold 3,693 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.55, for a total transaction of $980,676.15.

On Thursday, June 11th, John Oyler sold 1,949 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $501,360.76.

On Monday, June 8th, John Oyler sold 4,940 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total value of $1,336,566.40.

BeOne Medicines Stock Performance

ONC stock opened at $306.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.24 and a 200-day moving average of $308.90. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $385.22.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. BeOne Medicines had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.94%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeOne Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONC. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeOne Medicines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 883 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BeOne Medicines by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BeOne Medicines by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BeOne Medicines by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadtrust LLC boosted its stake in BeOne Medicines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $409.00 to $403.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeOne Medicines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BeOne Medicines

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

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