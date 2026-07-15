Akash Palkhiwala Sells 2,500 Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

Key Points Qualcomm EVP Akash Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares on July 14 at an average price of $180.81, totaling about $452,025. After the sale, he still held 23,184 shares.

on July 14 at an average price of $180.81, totaling about $452,025. After the sale, he still held 23,184 shares. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , which indicates it was scheduled in advance rather than a discretionary trade.

, which indicates it was scheduled in advance rather than a discretionary trade. Qualcomm remains a closely watched stock, with analysts assigning a consensus “Hold” rating and a price target of $221.31, while the company also has a recently approved $20 billion share buyback program.

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) EVP Akash Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $452,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,191,899.04. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $209.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.41. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Qualcomm

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Qualcomm by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after buying an additional 4,290,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qualcomm by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,163,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 120.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Qualcomm to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Argus set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $221.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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