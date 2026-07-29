Insider Buying: Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Nancy Koskey Patzwahl bought 25,000 shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp at an average price of $11.94, investing $298,500 and increasing her holdings by more than 1,100% to 27,270 shares.

of Rhinebeck Bancorp at an average price of $11.94, investing $298,500 and increasing her holdings by more than 1,100% to 27,270 shares. Rhinebeck Bancorp reported quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share on revenue of $13.38 million, with a 12.99% net margin and 7.24% return on equity.

on revenue of $13.38 million, with a 12.99% net margin and 7.24% return on equity. Several institutional investors increased their positions, while institutions collectively owned 23.88% of the stock; analyst sentiment remained generally positive, with MarketBeat reporting an average “Buy” rating despite Zacks assigning a Neutral recommendation.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB - Get Free Report) Director Nancy Koskey Patzwahl acquired 25,000 shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,603.80. The trade was a 1,101.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Trading Up 0.9%

RBKB opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $193.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,917 shares of the company's stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Rhinebeck Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting Rhinebeck Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company insiders made significant open-market purchases on July 22: CEO Matthew James Smith bought 12,425 shares for approximately $149,100, Director Suzanne Loughlin purchased 12,500 shares for $149,125, EVP Michael Vitale acquired 5,000 shares for $59,700, and Director Nancy Koskey Patzwahl bought 25,000 shares for $298,500. The purchases increased their respective holdings substantially, suggesting that management and directors view RBKB’s stock as attractive at prices around $11.93 to $12.00. CEO insider purchase filing

Company insiders made significant open-market purchases on July 22: CEO Matthew James Smith bought 12,425 shares for approximately $149,100, Director Suzanne Loughlin purchased 12,500 shares for $149,125, EVP Michael Vitale acquired 5,000 shares for $59,700, and Director Nancy Koskey Patzwahl bought 25,000 shares for $298,500. The purchases increased their respective holdings substantially, suggesting that management and directors view RBKB’s stock as attractive at prices around $11.93 to $12.00. Positive Sentiment: Rhinebeck Bank, RBKB’s wholly owned subsidiary, appointed Travis Podolec as senior vice president and commercial lender in Orange County. His role will focus on expanding commercial banking relationships across the Hudson Valley and surrounding markets, supporting loan growth and the bank’s broader commercial-banking strategy. The appointment is strategically favorable, although no immediate earnings impact or financial targets were provided. Rhinebeck Bank appoints Travis Podolec article

Rhinebeck Bank, RBKB’s wholly owned subsidiary, appointed Travis Podolec as senior vice president and commercial lender in Orange County. His role will focus on expanding commercial banking relationships across the Hudson Valley and surrounding markets, supporting loan growth and the bank’s broader commercial-banking strategy. The appointment is strategically favorable, although no immediate earnings impact or financial targets were provided. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks initiated coverage of Rhinebeck Bancorp with a Neutral recommendation. The firm recognized improving credit quality and an expanding commercial lending footprint, but cited a competitive lending environment and pressure on margins as factors limiting its conviction. Zacks Rhinebeck Bancorp coverage article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBKB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Rhinebeck Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: RBKB) is the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Rhinebeck, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a full range of banking services including personal checking and savings accounts, business deposit products, residential mortgage lending and consumer loans. Rhinebeck Bancorp leverages its local presence to provide tailored financial solutions and responsive customer service to individuals and small businesses throughout the Hudson Valley region.

The origins of Rhinebeck Bank trace back to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of service to Ulster, Dutchess and neighboring counties.

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