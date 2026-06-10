Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Director Purchases $41,900.00 in Stock

Key Points Avita Medical director Joseph Fralin Woody bought 10,000 shares on June 9 for $41,900 at $4.19 per share, boosting his ownership by 10.78% to 102,761 shares.

bought 10,000 shares on June 9 for $41,900 at $4.19 per share, boosting his ownership by 10.78% to 102,761 shares. The director has been consistently buying shares recently, with similar 10,000-share purchases on June 3 and June 1 .

and . Avita Medical reported quarterly EPS of ($0.35), matching estimates, while revenue of $19.25 million came in above expectations; analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating and a $7.25 average price target.

Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL - Get Free Report) Director Joseph Fralin Woody acquired 10,000 shares of Avita Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 102,761 shares in the company, valued at $430,568.59. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Fralin Woody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Joseph Fralin Woody acquired 10,000 shares of Avita Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $40,900.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Joseph Fralin Woody bought 10,000 shares of Avita Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00.

Avita Medical Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. Avita Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avita Medical Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCEL. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Avita Medical in a research note on Friday, March 27th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Avita Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital raised Avita Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Avita Medical from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Avita Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avita Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avita Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Avita Medical by 1,351.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avita Medical by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avita Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Avita Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Avita Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company's stock.

About Avita Medical

Avita Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) is a regenerative medicine company focused on the development and commercialization of cell‐based therapies for acute and chronic wounds. Its flagship technology, the ReCell® Autologous Cell Harvesting Device, enables clinicians to create a suspension of a patient's own skin cells at the point of care. The system is designed to accelerate wound healing, minimize donor‐site requirements and reduce scarring for patients suffering from burns, traumatic wounds and a variety of surgical and reconstructive procedures.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Avita Medical has secured regulatory clearances in key markets, including CE mark approval in the European Union and 510(k) clearance from the U.S.

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