John Stipancich Sells 2,000 Shares of Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: EVP John Stipancich sold 2,000 Roper Technologies shares for approximately $758,100, reducing his direct holdings by 5.31% to 35,634 shares.

EVP John Stipancich sold 2,000 Roper Technologies shares for approximately $758,100, reducing his direct holdings by 5.31% to 35,634 shares. Quarterly results: Roper reported $5.38 in quarterly EPS, beating estimates of $5.29, while revenue rose 8.5% year over year to $2.11 billion. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $22.15–$22.30.

Roper reported $5.38 in quarterly EPS, beating estimates of $5.29, while revenue rose 8.5% year over year to $2.11 billion. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $22.15–$22.30. Market view: Institutional investors own 93.31% of the stock, while analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $466.88. Roper also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share, yielding about 0.9%.

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) EVP John Stipancich sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,507,067.70. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $390.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.14. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.96 and a 12 month high of $564.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Roper Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 444,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $198,061,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,656 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $407.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $466.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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