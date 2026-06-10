Brady Brewer Sells 1,641 Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Key Points Starbucks CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares on June 5 at an average price of $94.33, worth about $154,796. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

sold 1,641 shares on June 5 at an average price of $94.33, worth about $154,796. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Starbucks reported better-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS of $0.50 versus estimates of $0.44 and revenue of $9.53 billion versus $9.17 billion expected. Revenue rose 8.8% year over year, and the company guided FY 2026 EPS to $2.25-$2.45.

, with EPS of $0.50 versus estimates of $0.44 and revenue of $9.53 billion versus $9.17 billion expected. Revenue rose 8.8% year over year, and the company guided FY 2026 EPS to $2.25-$2.45. Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.48. Several firms recently maintained or raised targets, including Evercore, which lifted its target to $115.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $154,795.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 80,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,473.73. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brady Brewer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49.

On Friday, April 17th, Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of Starbucks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $147,690.00.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $108.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50 day moving average is $99.52 and its 200 day moving average is $94.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Starbucks's payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Trending Headlines about Starbucks

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,232,650,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,229,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774,198 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,447,854 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,637,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $553,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,014 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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