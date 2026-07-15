Anthony Bacos Sells 70,000 Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Key Points Stitch Fix insider Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares on July 13 at an average price of $3.62, totaling about $253,400. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on July 13 at an average price of $3.62, totaling about $253,400. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Bacos has been steadily reducing his stake, with several additional sales in late June and early July. After the latest transaction, he still directly owns about 1.01 million shares .

. Stitch Fix recently reported quarterly results that beat expectations, posting a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue above forecasts. Despite that, analysts currently rate the stock a Hold on average, with a consensus target price of $5.12.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) insider Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,011,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,663,418.28. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Bacos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $265,300.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Anthony Bacos sold 70,011 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $309,448.62.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Anthony Bacos sold 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $451,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $282,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $290,500.00.

Stitch Fix Trading Up 2.8%

SFIX opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $496.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.26.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.51 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 302.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,897,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4,898.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company's stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,664,995 shares of the company's stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,902 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $7,702,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $6,739,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFIX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stitch Fix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Stitch Fix from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.12.

Read Our Latest Report on SFIX

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

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