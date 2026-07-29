Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) CEO Sells 64,051 Shares of Stock

Key Points CEO David Happel sold 64,051 Sagimet shares for approximately $497,000 at an average price of $7.76, reducing his direct stake by 7.95% to 741,570 shares. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations from vested equity awards.

for approximately $497,000 at an average price of $7.76, reducing his direct stake by 7.95% to 741,570 shares. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations from vested equity awards. Sagimet shares opened at $7.27, with a market capitalization of about $236.9 million, and have traded between $4.50 and $10.27 over the past year. The company recently beat quarterly EPS expectations, reporting a loss of $0.33 versus the $0.39 consensus estimate.

Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $25.57, although targets vary widely and one rating is a sell. Institutional investors own approximately 87.86% of the company.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT - Get Free Report) CEO David Happel sold 64,051 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $497,035.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 741,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,754,583.20. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 3.35. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sagimet Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 819.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,927 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,943 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Sagimet Biosciences from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $28.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ: SGMT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for fibrotic diseases. The company's lead program, CM-101, is a first-in-class fusion protein designed to neutralize the chemokine CCL24 and interrupt key drivers of tissue fibrosis. Preclinical data have demonstrated CM-101's potential to block fibrotic signaling pathways in multiple organ systems, and the company has advanced the program into early-stage clinical evaluation for indications such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis.

In addition to CM-101, Sagimet maintains a pipeline of preclinical candidates targeting inflammation-driven fibrotic processes.

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