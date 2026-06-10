Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) EVP Richard Windes Sells 2,000 Shares

Key Points EVP Richard Windes sold 2,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp on June 5 at an average price of $69.70, generating about $139,400. After the sale, he still owned 5,375 shares, a 27.12% reduction in his position.

of Southern Missouri Bancorp on June 5 at an average price of $69.70, generating about $139,400. After the sale, he still owned 5,375 shares, a 27.12% reduction in his position. The company recently beat earnings expectations , reporting quarterly EPS of $1.60 versus the $1.55 consensus, while revenue came in slightly above estimates at $50.25 million.

, reporting quarterly EPS of $1.60 versus the $1.55 consensus, while revenue came in slightly above estimates at $50.25 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 1.4%, while analysts currently rate the stock a “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $70.67.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) EVP Richard Windes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $139,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,637.50. This trade represents a 27.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard Windes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Richard Windes sold 2,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $136,940.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $771.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $71.48.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.98 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 21.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 124.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 564 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth $66,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Missouri Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMBC

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: SMBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in West Plains, Missouri, serving as the parent of Southern Bank. The company focuses on delivering community banking services to individual and commercial customers across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. It operates branch offices in local markets and provides a comprehensive suite of deposit and lending products tailored to both urban and rural communities.

Through its subsidiary, Southern Bank, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].