Insider Selling: Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) CEO Hong Hou sold 2,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,221,858.80. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $157.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.97. Semtech Corporation has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $172.35.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.The company had revenue of $291.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Semtech's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Corporation will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Semtech from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Semtech from $102.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Semtech from $105.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho set a $225.00 price objective on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $179.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMTC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Semtech by 12,214.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Semtech by 11.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Semtech by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 411,814 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,166,000 after buying an additional 22,629 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company's products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech's portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

Further Reading

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