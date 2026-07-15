Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares

Key Points Semtech CEO Hong Hou sold 2,000 shares on July 10 at an average price of $133, for proceeds of $266,000. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and Hou’s direct stake fell by 2.99% to 64,799 shares.

on July 10 at an average price of $133, for proceeds of $266,000. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and Hou’s direct stake fell by 2.99% to 64,799 shares. SMTC shares were trading higher , opening at $141.36 and up 7.0% on the day referenced in the article. The stock has moved well above its 200-day average of $107.58, though it remains below its 50-day average of $148.96.

, opening at $141.36 and up 7.0% on the day referenced in the article. The stock has moved well above its 200-day average of $107.58, though it remains below its 50-day average of $148.96. Semtech beat fiscal Q1 expectations, reporting EPS of $0.51 versus the $0.45 consensus and revenue of $291.02 million, up 15.9% year over year. Analysts remain broadly positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.07.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) CEO Hong Hou sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,267. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Semtech Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $141.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.46 and a beta of 2.31. Semtech Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $177.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Semtech had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $291.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Semtech's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Corporation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SMTC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $110.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Semtech from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Semtech from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Semtech from $157.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Semtech from $105.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMTC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 24.1% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company's products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech's portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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