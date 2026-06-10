StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Abigail Perkins Sells 4,312 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) insider Abigail Perkins sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $511,015.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72,388 shares in the company, valued at $8,578,701.88. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $122.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business's 50-day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.18. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

StoneX Group's stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 20th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, May 26th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 17th.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $826.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1,562.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 164,249 shares of the company's stock worth $15,626,000 after buying an additional 154,367 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 834.0% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the company's stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 27,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,545 shares of the company's stock worth $383,521,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 18,363.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,772 shares of the company's stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,198 shares of the company's stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNEX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Zacks Research upgraded StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on StoneX Group

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

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