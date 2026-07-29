Abigail Perkins Sells 8,919 Shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) insider Abigail Perkins sold 8,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $628,165.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 96,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,975.09. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $94.66. The company's 50-day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $74.67.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $826.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.37 billion. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 1,562.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 164,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 154,367 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 18,363.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 834.0% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,711,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting StoneX Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 45,000 shares for approximately $3.34 million, while CFO William J. Dunaway sold 95,970 shares for about $7.13 million. Both retained sizable stakes following the transactions. CEO transaction filing CFO transaction filing

CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 45,000 shares for approximately $3.34 million, while CFO William J. Dunaway sold 95,970 shares for about $7.13 million. Both retained sizable stakes following the transactions. Neutral Sentiment: Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 104,934 shares for approximately $7.80 million but continued to own about 1.75 million shares directly. Other insider sales included 52,376 shares by Mark Lowry Maurer and 29,995 shares by Diego Rotsztain. Chairman transaction filing

Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 104,934 shares for approximately $7.80 million but continued to own about 1.75 million shares directly. Other insider sales included 52,376 shares by Mark Lowry Maurer and 29,995 shares by Diego Rotsztain. Negative Sentiment: The concentration of insider selling—particularly by senior leadership—can be interpreted as a short-term confidence concern and may contribute to the stock’s recent decrease. However, the scheduled nature of the transactions reduces the likelihood that the sales reflect newly formed negative views about StoneX’s business or outlook. Insider transaction filing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of StoneX Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research downgraded StoneX Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered StoneX Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNEX

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

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