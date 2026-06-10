Jeanine Montgomery Sells 354 Shares of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Get Free Report) CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $43,839.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,122.56. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Price Performance

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock stock opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $100.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 3.25. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $98.91.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.9583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock's previous monthly dividend of $0.96. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Free Report) by 198.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC's holdings in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company's stock.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Company Profile

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software. It has one reportable operating segment: the Software Business, which is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of the company's enterprise analytics software platform through cloud subscriptions and licensing arrangements and related services (i.e., product support, consulting, and education).

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