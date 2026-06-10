Jeffrey Eberwein Acquires 3,443 Shares of Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Key Points CEO Jeffrey Eberwein bought 3,443 shares of Star Equity Holdings on June 5 at an average price of $11.51, a transaction worth about $39,629. His holdings increased to 1,090,981 shares.

of Star Equity Holdings on June 5 at an average price of $11.51, a transaction worth about $39,629. His holdings increased to 1,090,981 shares. Star Equity stock rose 3.4% and opened at $11.06, near its 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a small market cap of about $40.9 million and relatively low debt.

and opened at $11.06, near its 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a small market cap of about $40.9 million and relatively low debt. The company recently reported weak quarterly results, posting a loss of $0.99 per share versus expectations for a profit, while revenue also missed estimates. Analysts currently have a mixed view, with a consensus rating of Hold and a target price of $28.00.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR - Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Eberwein purchased 3,443 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $39,628.93. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,090,981 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,191.31. The trade was a 0.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Star Equity Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of STRR opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.49. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.57 million. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Equity

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Star Equity from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Star Equity from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Noble Financial raised shares of Star Equity to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research boosted their price objective on shares of Star Equity from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Star Equity presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Star Equity

About Star Equity

Hudson Global, Inc is a publicly traded talent acquisition and recruitment firm that provides a range of staffing and workforce solutions to organizations around the world. Operating primarily through two service lines—recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and retained executive search—the company connects employers with qualified professionals across a variety of disciplines, including finance, accounting, technology, human resources and legal. Its flexible engagement models encompass project-based sourcing, volume hiring and high-level leadership searches, enabling clients to tailor recruitment strategies to their specific business objectives.

With a global footprint spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Hudson Global supports multinational corporations as well as regional and niche market clients.

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