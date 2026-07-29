Insider Selling: Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) SVP Sells 9,130 Shares of Stock

Key Points Symbotic CTO James Kuffner sold 18,987 shares at an average price of $40.38, generating approximately $766,695. The sale reduced his holdings by 8.15% and was made to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards.

at an average price of $40.38, generating approximately $766,695. The sale reduced his holdings by 8.15% and was made to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards. Symbotic reported quarterly revenue of $676.48 million, up 23.1% year over year and above estimates, but earnings per share of $0.01 missed the $0.12 consensus forecast.

Analyst sentiment is mixed: Symbotic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.50, while the stock recently traded near $42.34, well below its 12-month high of $87.88.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) SVP Brian Daniel Alexander sold 9,130 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $367,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 55,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,241,123.30. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Symbotic Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ SYM opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -846.63, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $676.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.65 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Symbotic from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Symbotic from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 536 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

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