Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Director Richard Newcomb Stillwell Purchases 5,000 Shares

Key Points Tonix Pharmaceuticals director Richard Newcomb Stillwell bought 5,000 shares on June 8 at an average price of $11.65, a purchase worth $58,250. After the transaction, he owned 5,000 shares.

bought 5,000 shares on June 8 at an average price of $11.65, a purchase worth $58,250. After the transaction, he owned 5,000 shares. TNXP shares have been under pressure , recently opening at $11.46 versus 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $13.17 and $15.03, respectively. The stock also sits far below its 52-week high of $69.97.

, recently opening at $11.46 versus 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $13.17 and $15.03, respectively. The stock also sits far below its 52-week high of $69.97. Analysts remain mixed on the stock, with ratings ranging from sell to strong buy and a consensus “Moderate Buy” price target of $22.00. The company also recently posted a quarterly loss that missed EPS estimates, though revenue topped expectations.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP - Get Free Report) Director Richard Newcomb Stillwell purchased 5,000 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,250. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97. The company has a market cap of $182.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.39). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 839.52%.The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen raised Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNXP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for central nervous system disorders, immunology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes small-molecule and biologic product candidates designed to address conditions such as fibromyalgia, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other chronic pain syndromes, as well as vaccines for potential viral and biothreat agents.

Among Tonix's lead programs is TNX-102 SL, a sublingual formulation of cyclobenzaprine being evaluated for the treatment of fibromyalgia and PTSD.

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