Yale Podnos Sells 23,451 Shares of Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Oncology Institute insider Yale Podnos sold 23,451 shares at an average price of $5.38, totaling about $126,166. The sale reduced his position by 8.29% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

Oncology Institute insider Yale Podnos sold 23,451 shares at an average price of $5.38, totaling about $126,166. The sale reduced his position by 8.29% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Company performance: The stock opened at $4.96 and has traded between $2.02 and $5.57 over the past 52 weeks. Oncology Institute reported Q1 earnings of -$0.02 per share, beating estimates, with revenue of $147.44 million.

The stock opened at $4.96 and has traded between $2.02 and $5.57 over the past 52 weeks. Oncology Institute reported Q1 earnings of -$0.02 per share, beating estimates, with revenue of $147.44 million. Analyst outlook: Wall Street sentiment is mixed but generally positive, with four Buy ratings and one Sell rating. The consensus price target is $7.25, above the current stock price.

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI - Get Free Report) insider Yale Podnos sold 23,451 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $126,166.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 259,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,255.26. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Oncology Institute stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $490.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. On average, analysts predict that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOI shares. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Oncology Institute from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Oncology Institute from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncology Institute currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oncology Institute

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oncology Institute by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,245 shares of the company's stock worth $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 264,358 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Oncology Institute by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,029,312 shares of the company's stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 324,662 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oncology Institute by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,144 shares of the company's stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,043 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Oncology Institute by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518,337 shares of the company's stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 371,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its holdings in Oncology Institute by 1,104.3% in the 4th quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 2,459,809 shares of the company's stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company's stock.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

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