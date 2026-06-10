Steve Weinrauch Sells 6,674 Shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Key Points Trupanion EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 6,674 shares on June 5 at an average price of $22.00, totaling about $146,828. After the sale, he still owned 78,062 shares.

sold 6,674 shares on June 5 at an average price of $22.00, totaling about $146,828. After the sale, he still owned 78,062 shares. Trupanion stock was trading around $22.17 , near its 52-week low of $21.16 and well below its 52-week high of $57.88, reflecting recent weakness in the shares.

, near its 52-week low of $21.16 and well below its 52-week high of $57.88, reflecting recent weakness in the shares. The company recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting $0.11 EPS on revenue of $384.05 million, but analyst sentiment remains cautious with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.25.

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 6,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $146,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 78,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,717,364. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trupanion Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.45. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $384.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.77 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.74%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1,831.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 21.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Trupanion from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trupanion from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut Trupanion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRUP

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company's core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].