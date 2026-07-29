Insider Selling: United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) EVP Sells 4,200 Shares

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Nocella sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 222,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,861,618.40. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

United Airlines Stock Up 2.7%

United Airlines stock opened at $123.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $138.77. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.62 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.05%. United Airlines's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 393.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Airlines from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on United Airlines from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on United Airlines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on UAL

United Airlines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airline stocks benefited from a decline in oil prices, which could reduce United’s largest variable expense and improve profit margins. A report that United previously explored a merger with Delta Air Lines generated additional attention, although the potential deal remains speculative. United Pursued Delta Merger: Report

Airline stocks benefited from a decline in oil prices, which could reduce United’s largest variable expense and improve profit margins. A report that United previously explored a merger with Delta Air Lines generated additional attention, although the potential deal remains speculative. Positive Sentiment: United’s revenue momentum, improving earnings estimates and liquidity position support the investment case. Its latest reported quarter exceeded analyst expectations, with earnings of $1.99 per share versus the $1.88 consensus and revenue of $17.67 billion. United Revenue Growth Analysis

United’s revenue momentum, improving earnings estimates and liquidity position support the investment case. Its latest reported quarter exceeded analyst expectations, with earnings of $1.99 per share versus the $1.88 consensus and revenue of $17.67 billion. Positive Sentiment: United introduced a new Economy Plus seating design for its upcoming Airbus A321XLR aircraft, featuring additional elbow room and a shared table. The product could help differentiate the airline and support premium revenue on long-haul international routes. United Unveils New Economy Plus Seating

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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