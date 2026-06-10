Steve Schuller Sells 10,000 Shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Key Points Frontier Group SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares on June 5 at an average price of $6.00, for proceeds of $60,000. After the sale, he still held 97,175 shares, reducing his ownership by 9.33%.

on June 5 at an average price of $6.00, for proceeds of $60,000. After the sale, he still held 97,175 shares, reducing his ownership by 9.33%. ULCC shares rose 6.0% and opened at $6.35, near the stock’s 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and remains highly volatile with a beta of 2.60.

and opened at $6.35, near the stock’s 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and remains highly volatile with a beta of 2.60. Frontier’s latest earnings beat expectations, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion, up 16.8% year over year. Analysts currently rate the stock a consensus “Reduce,” with a target price of $5.07.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 97,175 shares in the company, valued at $583,050. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frontier Group Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.60. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company's fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. The firm's revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Frontier Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.600--0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ULCC. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ULCC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Frontier Group by 490.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 10,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

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