Mark Schoenberg Sells 5,222 Shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: UroGen Pharma insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,222 shares on June 8 at an average price of $27.30, totaling about $142,561. After the sale, he still owned 139,763 shares.

UroGen Pharma insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,222 shares on June 8 at an average price of $27.30, totaling about $142,561. After the sale, he still owned 139,763 shares. Stock and earnings update: URGN was up 3.4% and opened at $28.18, near its 12-month high of $32.37. The company recently reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that beat analyst estimates.

URGN was up 3.4% and opened at $28.18, near its 12-month high of $32.37. The company recently reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that beat analyst estimates. Analyst sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly positive on the stock, with an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67. Recent ratings included upgrades to buy and strong-buy, though one firm reiterated a sell rating.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $142,560.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,815,529.90. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Urogen Pharma Stock Up 3.4%

Urogen Pharma stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Urogen Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Urogen Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 491.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 1,594.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 422.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,891 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Urogen Pharma

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company's lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

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