Martine Rothblatt Sells 9,500 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.99, for a total transaction of $5,091,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,714,562.87. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $526.66 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $272.12 and a twelve month high of $609.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $555.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,628 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $701.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $644.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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