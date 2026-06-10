Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) CFO Sells $85,481.00 in Stock

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP - Get Free Report) CFO Brian Richardson sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $85,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,228 shares in the company, valued at $990,925.20. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of UVSP opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business's fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $41.77.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $87.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.85 million. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, analysts predict that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UVSP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 545.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 18.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a financial holding company headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania, operating through its primary subsidiary, Univest Bank and Trust Co The company offers a comprehensive range of banking services, including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, mortgage banking, treasury and payment solutions, and wealth management services. Through its community banking model, Univest serves individuals, small to middle-market businesses, and nonprofit and public institutions.

Founded in 1893 as Souderton Industrial Savings Association, Univest has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.

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