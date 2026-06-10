WORK Medical Technology Group (NASDAQ:WOK) Major Shareholder Financial Lp Hrt Purchases 2,261,118 Shares

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (NASDAQ:WOK - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt purchased 2,261,118 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,722.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,647,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $291,202.89. This represents a 585.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 54,529 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,907.61.

On Thursday, June 4th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 1,370,008 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.80.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Financial Lp Hrt sold 1,757,955 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total transaction of $193,375.05.

On Monday, June 1st, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 2,746,332 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $384,486.48.

On Friday, May 29th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 2,619,607 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $261,960.70.

On Thursday, May 28th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 1,535,850 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $138,226.50.

WORK Medical Technology Group Stock Up 0.4%

WOK opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $9,300.00.

Institutional Trading of WORK Medical Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WORK Medical Technology Group stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (NASDAQ:WOK - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,724,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $204,000. WORK Medical Technology Group comprises about 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 590.89% of WORK Medical Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of WORK Medical Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WORK Medical Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WORK Medical Technology Group

About WORK Medical Technology Group

WORK Medical Technology Group Ltd. engages in developing health instruments. It manufactures and sells medical devices, including endotracheal tubes, laryngeal mask airways, heat and moisture exchanging filters, disposable breathing circuits, nebulizer kits, and yankauer suction sets. The company was founded on March 1, 2022 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

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