Thomas Moriarty Buys 170,500 Shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock

Key Points Albertsons EVP Thomas Moriarty purchased 170,500 shares at an average price of $11.51, investing nearly $2.0 million and increasing his direct ownership by 123.15% to 308,946 shares.

at an average price of $11.51, investing nearly $2.0 million and increasing his direct ownership by 123.15% to 308,946 shares. Albertsons reported quarterly EPS of $0.42, below the $0.54 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $24.94 billion. The company faces concerns over its reduced fiscal 2026 outlook, high leverage, and thin net margin.

Analyst sentiment remains cautious: the stock has a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $15.31, while several firms recently lowered their targets. Albertsons also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, implying a 5.8% annualized yield.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Moriarty purchased 170,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,455.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 308,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,555,968.46. This trade represents a 123.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.84 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Albertsons Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 850.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACI

Key Headlines Impacting Albertsons Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Albertsons Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: ACI Edge could generate $200 million in savings. Albertsons’ technology and operating initiative is expected to improve efficiency and reduce costs, offering a potential earnings benefit if successfully implemented. Albertsons’ ACI Edge will produce $200M in savings

Albertsons’ technology and operating initiative is expected to improve efficiency and reduce costs, offering a potential earnings benefit if successfully implemented. Positive Sentiment: Options activity indicates some speculative interest. Traders purchased 4,588 ACI call options Monday, approximately 41% above typical call volume. This may reflect expectations for a rebound, although options activity alone does not establish a fundamental improvement.

Traders purchased 4,588 ACI call options Monday, approximately 41% above typical call volume. This may reflect expectations for a rebound, although options activity alone does not establish a fundamental improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Albertsons is advancing its ACI Edge operating model. The company announced a new regional structure and its Merch United initiative, which could support better execution and merchandising over time. Albertsons advances ACI Edge with new regional operating model

The company announced a new regional structure and its Merch United initiative, which could support better execution and merchandising over time. Negative Sentiment: UBS cut its ACI price target to $12 from $20 while maintaining a Neutral rating. The sharply lower target signals reduced confidence in Albertsons’ near-term recovery and leaves limited implied upside. UBS rating update

The sharply lower target signals reduced confidence in Albertsons’ near-term recovery and leaves limited implied upside. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup also maintained Neutral but lowered its target to $11 from $17. Citi said additional fixes are needed, reinforcing concerns about execution and profitability. Citi downgrades Albertsons to Neutral

Citi said additional fixes are needed, reinforcing concerns about execution and profitability. Negative Sentiment: The core catalyst remains Albertsons’ earnings miss and reduced fiscal 2026 outlook. Quarterly EPS came in below expectations, and management lowered its full-year adjusted EPS guidance amid consumer weakness. The company’s high leverage and very thin net margin add to investor concerns.

Quarterly EPS came in below expectations, and management lowered its full-year adjusted EPS guidance amid consumer weakness. The company’s high leverage and very thin net margin add to investor concerns. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced investigations into Albertsons. The inquiries focus on whether investors were misled regarding fiscal 2026 sales and earnings guidance after the disappointing results and outlook reduction. These notices add legal and reputational risk, though they do not represent proven wrongdoing. Albertsons investigation notice

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2,406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,113 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc (NYSE: ACI) is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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