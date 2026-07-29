Insider Selling: Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) CFO Sells $480,720.32 in Stock

Key Points Allegion CFO Michael Wagnes sold 3,184 shares for approximately $480,720 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, reducing his direct stake by 9.23% to 31,299 shares.

for approximately $480,720 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, reducing his direct stake by 9.23% to 31,299 shares. Allegion reported quarterly EPS of $2.40 , exceeding estimates by $0.18, while revenue rose 12.7% year over year to $1.15 billion. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $8.85–$9.00.

, exceeding estimates by $0.18, while revenue rose 12.7% year over year to $1.15 billion. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $8.85–$9.00. The board authorized a $500 million stock repurchase program, while analysts maintained a generally cautious outlook: the consensus rating is “Hold” with an average price target of $164.75.

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Wagnes sold 3,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $480,720.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,523.02. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Allegion Stock Up 1.8%

Allegion stock opened at $161.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock's fifty day moving average is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.70. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $183.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.36%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 target price on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $164.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allegion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Allegion by 7.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 35.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Allegion by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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