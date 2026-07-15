Jayshree Ullal Sells 234,578 Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total transaction of $43,908,310.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,134,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $961,020,866.26. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 242,422 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.17, for a total transaction of $45,616,547.74.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $2,140,947.36.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 93,861 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $15,822,148.77.

On Monday, April 20th, Jayshree Ullal sold 306,139 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.31, for a total value of $51,220,116.09.

On Thursday, April 16th, Jayshree Ullal sold 350,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.32, for a total value of $55,762,000.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $182.18 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $160.20 and its 200 day moving average is $146.56. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $104.68 and a one year high of $189.82. The firm has a market cap of $229.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research lowered Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.16.

Read Our Latest Report on ANET

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $255,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Arista Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 485,198 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $82,425,000 after buying an additional 53,533 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Arista Networks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema ETFs LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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