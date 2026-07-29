Darren Zeidel Sells 1,950 Shares of AON (NYSE:AON) Stock

Key Points Aon General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares at an average price of $372.05, generating $725,497.50 and reducing his direct holdings by 12.7% to 13,404 shares. He also sold 600 shares earlier in July.

at an average price of $372.05, generating $725,497.50 and reducing his direct holdings by 12.7% to 13,404 shares. He also sold 600 shares earlier in July. AON shares opened at $381.65, near their 52-week high of $382.34. The company recently exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $6.48 in adjusted EPS and $5.03 billion in revenue.

Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $404.56, while Aon declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share, representing a 0.9% annualized yield.

Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.05, for a total transaction of $725,497.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 13,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,986,958.20. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darren Zeidel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Darren Zeidel sold 600 shares of AON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00.

AON Trading Up 3.9%

AON stock opened at $381.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.59. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $304.59 and a 52 week high of $382.34.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.11. AON had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 22.54%.The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. AON's payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $389.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $396.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AON from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $404.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AON

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of AON by 9.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,084 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AON by 35.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,210 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $104,249,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 27.1% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 46.1% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,044 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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