Insider Selling: Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) CTO Sells $318,422.40 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) CTO Victor Ku sold 48,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $318,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,015,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,659,049.44. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Victor Ku also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Victor Ku sold 35,649 shares of Butterfly Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $280,557.63.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 1.9%

BFLY stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 2.05. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.08 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 73.63% and a negative return on equity of 34.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 707.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,258 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Butterfly Network

Here are the key news stories impacting Butterfly Network this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor focus is turning to Butterfly Network’s upcoming second-quarter results. Revenue is projected to increase 21.5%, supported by demand for the iQ3 ultrasound system, broader Compass AI adoption and growth in the company’s Embedded business. Strong execution in these areas could reinforce the stock’s recent rally. Can AI Momentum and Embedded Growth Lift BFLY’s Q2 Results?

Investor focus is turning to Butterfly Network’s upcoming second-quarter results. Revenue is projected to increase 21.5%, supported by demand for the iQ3 ultrasound system, broader Compass AI adoption and growth in the company’s Embedded business. Strong execution in these areas could reinforce the stock’s recent rally. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Joseph DeVivo, EVP John N. Doherty and CTO Victor Ku collectively sold approximately 317,000 shares at about $6.56 per share. The transactions were made to cover tax-withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards, which makes them less indicative of a bearish view; the executives continue to hold substantial stakes. SEC filing for executive transactions

CEO Joseph DeVivo, EVP John N. Doherty and CTO Victor Ku collectively sold approximately 317,000 shares at about $6.56 per share. The transactions were made to cover tax-withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards, which makes them less indicative of a bearish view; the executives continue to hold substantial stakes. Negative Sentiment: Founder and Director Jonathan Rothberg sold roughly 3.8 million shares for approximately $25.0 million between July 17 and July 22, substantially reducing his direct ownership. Although the sales were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and described as related to estate planning, their size may create overhang and raise investor concerns about insider conviction after BFLY’s large one-year advance. Butterfly Network Founder Rothberg Sells Another 660,000 Shares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Butterfly Network has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Butterfly Network

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc is a medical technology company focused on democratizing access to diagnostic imaging through its proprietary ultrasound-on-chip platform. The company's flagship device, the Butterfly iQ, leverages semiconductor technology to deliver whole-body ultrasound imaging in a handheld form factor. This portable system connects to a compatible smart device, enabling point-of-care scanning across a variety of clinical settings.

Beyond its hardware offering, Butterfly Network provides a cloud-based software suite that supports image storage, analysis and remote collaboration.

Further Reading

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