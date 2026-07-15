Biglari (NYSE:BH) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Sardar Biglari , Biglari Holdings’ major shareholder, sold 75,000 shares on July 13 at an average price of $16.74 , totaling about $1.26 million . After the sale, he still owned 3.56 million shares , a reduction of about 2.06% .

, Biglari Holdings’ major shareholder, sold on July 13 at an average price of , totaling about . After the sale, he still owned , a reduction of about . The sale adds to a string of recent insider transactions, including multiple additional share sales in late June and early July. Biglari also made several purchases in early-to-mid May and early June, showing mixed insider activity over the past two months.

Biglari Holdings’ stock opened at $382.66 and has traded between $234.91 and $483.60 over the past year. The company reported a weak latest quarter with negative EPS of $55.81, and Wall Street Zen recently upgraded the stock from sell to hold.

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,560,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,601,999.96. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Sardar Biglari sold 9,525 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $161,163.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Sardar Biglari sold 132,421 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,286,910.67.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Sardar Biglari sold 22,600 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $382,166.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Sardar Biglari sold 100,000 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $1,658,000.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Sardar Biglari sold 100,000 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $1,675,000.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Sardar Biglari bought 535 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.14 per share, with a total value of $158,969.90.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,743 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.76 per share, with a total value of $499,822.68.

On Thursday, May 14th, Sardar Biglari bought 14,351 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $258.06 per share, with a total value of $3,703,419.06.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Sardar Biglari purchased 15,358 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,998,608.88.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Sardar Biglari purchased 22,965 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.84 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,575.60.

Biglari Stock Performance

Shares of BH opened at $382.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.63. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.91 and a 1 year high of $483.60.

Biglari (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($55.81) EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 4.71%.The company had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biglari by 608.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Biglari by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Biglari in the first quarter valued at $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Biglari by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 353 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Biglari by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biglari from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BH

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak 'n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

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