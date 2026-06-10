Insider Selling: Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Director Sells 17,981 Shares of Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) Director Stephen Reitman sold 17,981 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $349,191.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Capri Trading Up 3.1%

CPRI opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm's 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.04 million. Capri had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 664.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.90) earnings per share. Capri has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.150-2.150 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.400-0.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRI

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $53,759,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $50,228,000. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth $29,382,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth $23,784,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 92.6% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,734,735 shares of the company's stock worth $48,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company's stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company's principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand's distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

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