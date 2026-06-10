Insider Selling: Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells 5,597 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) insider Thomas Taira sold 5,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $375,838.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 315,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,157,286.25. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Thomas Taira sold 5,590 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $447,032.30.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Thomas Taira sold 18,850 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $1,285,570.00.

Carvana Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $69.68 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $97.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average of $75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.37. Carvana had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $500.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $77.60 to $85.80 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $107.40 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 152.6% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

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