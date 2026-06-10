James Cunniff Sells 9,700 Shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Stock

Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD - Get Free Report) CEO James Cunniff sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $354,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 147,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,392,911.50. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Electromed Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE ELMD opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $300.48 million, a P/E ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 0.53. Electromed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 58,838 shares of the company's stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,103 shares of the company's stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 3.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,031 shares of the company's stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Electromed from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Electromed from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELMD

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed Inc (NYSE: ELMD) develops and manufactures sleep therapy products designed to support individuals with breathing disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea. The company's core business activities include the design, production and distribution of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) accessories. Electromed's focus on supplying both disposable and reusable components allows durable medical equipment providers to offer comprehensive therapy solutions to patients.

The company's product portfolio encompasses masks, mask cushions, headgear, tubing, filters and humidification components.

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