Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Major Shareholder Buys $819,200.00 in Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Aqua Capital purchased 40,000 Energizer shares at $20.48 each, investing $819,200 and raising its direct ownership to 7.7 million shares. The investor has made several additional purchases recently, signaling continued confidence in the company.

at $20.48 each, investing $819,200 and raising its direct ownership to 7.7 million shares. The investor has made several additional purchases recently, signaling continued confidence in the company. Energizer reported quarterly EPS of $0.94 , beating estimates of $0.47, although revenue fell 3% year over year to $643.3 million. The company projects fiscal 2026 EPS of $3.30–$3.60.

, beating estimates of $0.47, although revenue fell 3% year over year to $643.3 million. The company projects fiscal 2026 EPS of $3.30–$3.60. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, representing a 5.5% annualized yield. Analysts remain cautious, with one Buy and seven Hold ratings and an average price target of $24.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $819,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,700,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $157,696,000. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aqua Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 60,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 60,000 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $826,800.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 20,000 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $406,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $832,400.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $844,000.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $861,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 35,686 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $658,049.84.

On Monday, June 1st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 38,006 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $692,089.26.

On Thursday, May 21st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 43,380 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $729,217.80.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE:ENR opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.92 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 144.22% and a net margin of 6.55%.The business's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Energizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Energizer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Energizer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth $1,212,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 34.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,155 shares of the company's stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 125,264 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,561.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company's stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 426,632 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 54.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 29,923 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Energizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Energizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Energizer declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share , payable September 9 to shareholders of record August 19. The payment implies an annualized dividend of $1.20 and a yield of approximately 5.5%, which may appeal to income-oriented investors. Energizer Holdings declares quarterly dividend

Energizer declared a quarterly dividend of , payable September 9 to shareholders of record August 19. The payment implies an annualized dividend of $1.20 and a yield of approximately 5.5%, which may appeal to income-oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Aqua Capital purchased a combined 160,000 ENR shares across transactions dated July 17, 20 and 23, investing approximately $3.24 million at prices between $20.02 and $20.48. The purchases increased Aqua Capital’s already substantial position and may signal confidence in Energizer’s valuation and outlook. SEC filing on Aqua Capital purchase

Major shareholder Aqua Capital purchased a combined across transactions dated July 17, 20 and 23, investing approximately $3.24 million at prices between $20.02 and $20.48. The purchases increased Aqua Capital’s already substantial position and may signal confidence in Energizer’s valuation and outlook. Neutral Sentiment: ENR’s valuation remains relatively modest, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio near 8 and its shares trading above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. These factors may support the stock, although the company’s high leverage remains a risk.

ENR’s valuation remains relatively modest, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio near 8 and its shares trading above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. These factors may support the stock, although the company’s high leverage remains a risk. Negative Sentiment: Analysts expect Energizer to report a decline in earnings and the latest estimate commentary suggests the company lacks the indicators typically associated with a likely earnings beat. Investors may therefore focus closely on quarterly results, guidance and consumer-demand trends. Analysts estimate Energizer earnings decline

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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